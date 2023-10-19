Inter Miami and Argentina star Lionel Messi blows up Barcelona loan rumours for January

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi will likely be back in Catalonia at some point in the near future, but not this season.

Messi, who returned to Argentina’s starting XI with a sumptuous performance against Peru on Tuesday evening, is headed back to Inter Miami. The side from South Beach are more or less looking ahead to next season though.

With their chances of making the MLS playoffs in tatters, it will all be about building for next season for David Beckham’s franchise. It had been rumoured that if Miami did not make the playoffs, then Messi might be tempted into a Beckham-style loan move back to Barcelona in the second half of the season.

Speaking to TyCSports, via Flashscore, Messi was not entertaining that speculation.

“No.”

“It’s a shame [we didn’t qualify]. We came very close. I missed the last few games, we had several injuries. The month of July was very hard for us, we played every three days, we traveled. But we won a tournament, which is important for the club and for what is coming next year.”

Messi, who has been playing with a smile rarely seen at Paris Saint-Germain, says he is looking forward to the holidays.

“I will train, I will play our upcoming match [against Charlotte FC] and I will try to get here [to the national team] in the best possible way for November.”

“After that, I will enjoy the holidays in Argentina. It’s the first time that I am going to have more days off in December, with the holidays, with peace of mind, with my people. In January, I will return again to do preseason. Start from scratch and prepare as best as possible as always.”

Barcelona could no doubt do with reinforcements, given their short squad, and Messi would no doubt add a touch of quality that no-one else in that squad has. However if there is one position that Barcelona are well-covered for, it is the position starting on the right of attack. Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal all prefer to depart from that flank, although all three would likely make way for Messi.