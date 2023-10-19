Celta Vigo looking to tie down Paris Saint-Germain transfer guru

Celta Vigo are looking to extend their relationship with Sporting Advisor Luis Campos, after 20 months in his position in Galicia.

Campos, who is well-renowned for his work in the transfer market at Monaco and Real Madrid, is currently serving the same role at Paris Saint-Germain too.

Relevo say that Celta are pleased with his work so far, and understand that the majority of the 14 players currently in the squad that were brought by the Portuguese have strong chances to increase their value.

This is despite a disappointing spell on the pitch since Campos arrived. Last season Celta were spared relegation by a heroic Gabri Veiga performance on the final day of the season, and finished poorly the previous season too. This campaign Rafael Benitez has been unable to improve matters, with Os Celeste stuck in the relegation zone after nine games.

No doubt Campos has enough of a track record to back up his appointment, and in theory having him on board is something of a coup for Celta. Only in the offices in Vigo will they know how much of Campos’ attention they are getting, and how much of their transfer strategy is dictated by Campos.