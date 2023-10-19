Cadiz present plans for new ‘Sports City’ including stadium renovation

Cadiz intend to renovate a new stadium, as well as build a business and technology centre next to it.

‘Sportech City’ is a new project in tandem with Sportech, and partly funded by La Liga’s CVC deal, or La Liga Impulso. Details on how this will affect the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla are scarce, but a high-performance sports centre will be built, alongside a technology centre, offices, a business centre and User Experience centre too.

If they can secure the land around their current ground, located on the headland where most of the city of Cadiz is built, then the stadium will not move. If they cannot, then it appears that the stadium and surrounding sport city will move less than a 15-minute drive away to an industrial park across the bridge. It means local fans will be required to take transport to the stadium rather than walk.

#SPORTECH, el proyecto de desarrollo tecnológico y empresarial del #CádizCF. pic.twitter.com/gPk29ooM4h — Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) October 18, 2023

Cadiz President Manuel Vizcaino presented the project alongside La Liga President Javier Tebas, and Sportech President Javier Sanchez, which has financing prepared for a €371m investment, as per Marca. They hope to turn the stadium and facilities into a year-round attraction and hub, while creating 4,000 jobs initially, which will result in 2,900 jobs once work is finished.

The Yellow Submarine would be the latest Spanish side to carry out work on their stadium, many using La Liga’s CVC deal investment, following on from Osasuna, Levante, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Getafe, Real Mallorca, Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Almeria, some of which has not yet broken ground.