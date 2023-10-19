Barcelona will be forced to make £21m payment to Leeds United in next two months

Barcelona’s financial struggles are no secret, and their perilous situation has meant that spending has been at an all-time low over the last 12 months. Less than €5m was spent during the recent summer transfer window, and with sales, it allowed the Catalan clubs to improve its situation somewhat.

However, this will be offset, to an extent, in the next two months. This is because Barcelona will have to make a £21m payment to English side Leeds United before the start of the January transfer window, as per Football Insider. This is part of the payment plan that was agreed between the two clubs over the deal which saw Raphinha head to Catalonia in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona agreed a deal worth a reported €60m for Raphinha, beating off Chelsea to secure his signature. Due to their financial struggles, they were able to negotiate paying the fee in instalments, the next of which is due before January.

The last thing Barcelona want to be doing is paying out a significant amount of money, but unfortunately, they will have to do so sooner rather than later. Whether this affects their ability to do business in January remains to be seen.