Barcelona planning player-plus-cash deal for Spanish sensation Bryan Zaragoza – report

One of the breakthrough stars of the 2023-24 La Liga season so far has been Bryan Zaragoza. The young forward has been in a rich vein of form in recent weeks, which resulted in him making his senior international debut for Spain against Scotland last Thursday.

Zaragoza has been considered an exciting talent for the last 12 months, but he has now begun to add end product to his excellent dribbling ability. He has notched five goals already this season, the last two of which came against Barcelona just before the international break.

It appears that Barcelona officials were extremely impressed with Zaragoza during that match, as Fichajes say that they are considering making a move for the 22-year-old next summer. Specifically, it would be a player-plus-cash deal, with Pablo Torre or Julian Araujo linked with heading to Granada as a makeweight.

It’s highly likely that Zaragoza won’t be Barcelona’s first-choice option to strengthen their left wing options. However, if they are unable to sign Joao Felix on a permanent basis, they could move for the Granada star instead.