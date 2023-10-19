Barcelona announce partnership with iconic rock band for upcoming El Clasico fixture

As a result of their partnership agreement with Spotify, Barcelona have had the music streaming platform’s logo emblazed on their shirts since the beginning of last season. However, this has not been the case for any of the league meetings with Real Madrid, with a marketing opportunity for some of the world’s biggest musicians instead being used.

This sees the logo of a selected musician emblazed on Barcelona’s shirts for El Clasico encounters. Last season, they wore Drake’s for the 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu, before wearing Rosalia’s for the home victory at the Spotify Camp Nou.

With the first meeting of the season between the two old foes taking place at the end of this month, Barcelona have now announced that it will be the logo of iconic rock band The Rolling Stones that will be on their jerseys for the fixture.

Barcelona will hope that the iconic tongue logo will have a similar effect to Rosalia’s own icon from last season.