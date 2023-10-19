Aston Villa enter race to sign Real Madrid star seemingly not in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans

One of Real Madrid’s five first team signings during the summer transfer window was Brahim Diaz. The 24-year-old had been at AC Milan for the last three seasons, but returned to the Spanish capital in the hopes to establishing himself as a regular contributor.

However, this has proven not to be the case so far. Brahim has started just one of Real Madrid’s 11 matches so far this season, and that came in a goalscoring performance against Las Palmas at the end of last month. Outside of that, he has been restricted to small cameos.

It certainly seems to be the case that Brahim is far down the pecking order under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, although to the Italian’s credit, it’s incredibly hard to drop Jude Bellingham right now. Still, Brahim’s lack of action could lead to a possible departure in 2024, and Fichajes have reported that Aston Villa are one of the teams interested in signing him.

Since Unai Emery took over as head coach last season, Villa have often looked to utilise the Spanish market, and they could look to do so again if they pursue the signing of Brahim.

It’s far from certain at this stage what Real Madrid’s plans are with Brahim. They could decide to cash in next summer, or he could be retained as an important squad player going forward. Nothing is certain.