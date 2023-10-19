Agent of Juventus star confirms Atletico Madrid’s interest during summer transfer window

Atletico Madrid were linked with several players during the summer transfer window, although only three ended up being signed for Diego Simeone’s first team squad (Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta).

One player that was rumoured towards Atletico was Timothy Weah. The American international was at Lille, but ended up joining Serie A giants Juventus. However, he could have headed to the Spanish capital, which his agent Badou Sambague revealed (as per MD).

“Atletico and Bayer Leverkusen were interested in Timothy, but his priority was always to go to Juventus, because he knew the club, followed them and kept himself informed, so much so that the process of his signing was quick, concrete and effective – no one could have changed his mind.”

Atletico Madrid are unlikely to have lost much sleep over missing out on Weah, although he would have been a solid addition to their squad. Still, they’ve managed absolutely fine so far this season with what they have.