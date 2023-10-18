WATCH: Real Madrid left drooling over Jude Bellingham pass

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham seems to know what it is to have a game pass him by these days. Los Blancos’ star summer signing has been head and shoulders above anyone else in Spain since arriving, and even has Spanish fans tuning into England highlights.

On international duty, England needed to win in order to qualify for Euro 2024 on Tuesday night, as they welcomed Italy to Wembley in a repeat of the Euro 2020 final. Bellingham did not get on the scoresheet for a change, but did still win the man of the match award.

Winning a penalty and setting up Marcus Rashford’s goal, his contribution was the difference between the two sides. Beyond that, it was an assist that never was which caught the eye of fans in Spain.

You could probably conceive of Jude Bellingham as a footballer if he was just scoring goals for fun, but he's also out there springing highlight reel passes.

Bellingham has 10 goals in 10 games for Real Madrid, coming up with a number of match-winning performances. He also three assists though, and it has not been lost on anyone that while the goals are in the headlines, the majority of the games have seen him put in brlliant creative performances too.