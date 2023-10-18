WATCH: Levante UD sport a unique shirt in support of breast cancer awareness

Thursday (19th of October) marks International Breast Cancer Day, a day which is used to highlight an issue that affects millions of women across the world.

Spain is certainly included in this, with 35,000 new cases of breast cancer being diagnosed in the country every year, according to the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM). In order to highlight this issue, Segunda side Levante made a bold display this past weekend.

On Monday, Levante took the unprecedented step of taking to the field with a unique shirt symbolising a mastectomy, with a breast on one side and a scar on the other. They wore the shirt during their 1-0 victory over Racing Ferrol.

On Monday, @LevanteUD took the unprecedented step of taking to the field with a unique shirt symbolising a mastectomy, with a breast on one side and a scar on the other. The Segunda side are raising awareness for breast cancer, ahead of International Breast Cancer Day tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8oJDUgmN2B — Football España (@footballespana_) October 18, 2023

The initiative goes beyond the 90 minutes too; the signed match-worn shirts will be auctioned off on the Match Worn Shirt web platform, with proceeds going to the Valencia branch of the Spanish Association against Cancer.

It is an excellent move from Levante, as breast cancer is such an important issue that needs to be highlighted. It is hoped that their display will have a significant affect going forward.

