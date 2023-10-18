WATCH: Highlights as Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay beat Brazil after 22 years, Neymar Junior stretchered off

There were a number of La Liga heavyweights involved on Tuesday night, as Marcelo Bielsa led Uruguay to an historic victory over Brazil, their first in 22 years.

Fede Valverde and Ronald Araujo got the better of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Yan Couto who were in action for the Selecao, limiting Fernando Diniz’s side, who did not have a shot on target all game.

Darwin Nunez gave Uruguay the lead through a near-post header just before half-time, as Brazil struggled to break the Celeste down. The grim news was that Neymar Junior once again looked to have suffered a serious injury, after he was stretchered off. Following a challenge with Nicolas de la Cruz, he appeared to do damage to his knee, which could indicate ligament damage.

De la Cruz would then get on the scoresheet after Nunez battled with two defenders on the byline, finding his teammate for a first-time finish.

Bielsa worked wonders with Chile’s national team previously, and as Uruguay attempt to move on from a generation defined by Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, this victory will give Uruguay hope that they have turned the page.