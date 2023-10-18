WATCH: Eden Hazard sets up goal for Kylian Mbappe’s father in first match since retirement announcement

It has only been a week since Eden Hazard announced his retirement from professional at the age of just 32. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger hung up his boots after leaving the latter during the summer after agreeing a mutual contract termination, and ultimately decided that he did want to continue playing.

Many questioned Hazard’s decision to call him on his career, especially considering he is still so young in footballing terms. Those queries will have become louder after watching his performance in a charity match in France on Wednesday evening.

Hazard was playing for Varietes Club de France alongside some big names, including the father of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, whom he set up for a goal with a trademark flicked assist.

[📺LIVE] ⚽️ Match caritatif @VarietesCF

😅 OH LA FEINTE de Wilfrid Mbappé pour le 6-0 !!

😎 Tel père tel fils ! pic.twitter.com/MEojfMm9qF — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 18, 2023

There is no doubt that Hazard was one of the most talented players of his generation. His Real Madrid did not work out as expected, but that does not take away how good he was for many years at Lille and then Chelsea.