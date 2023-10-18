Spain star takes aim as former manager Jorge Vilda over “lack of preparation” for matches

It’s safe to say that Jorge Vilda was not a popular head coach of the Spanish women’s team. The “La 15” incident from the summer of 2022 spoke volumes to that, and an unease remained despite the vast majority of those that boycotted returning for the recent Women’s World Cup.

One of La Roja’s most prominent players is Mariona Caldentey, and the Barcelona star issued damning statements on Vilda’s management when she recently spoke to Catalunya Radio (as per MD).

“It’s true that we had the feeling that we didn’t prepare enough for the games, that tactically we didn’t have the resources we should have – and yet, we still won.

“That tells you that we are players who have been playing together at a high level for a long time.”

Caldentey’s remarks suggest that Spain won this year’s World Cup despite Vilda, rather than because of him. In the end, it matters little now as he has been sacked, and has since taken over as head coach of the Morocco women’s national team.