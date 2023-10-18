Second politician takes aim at Karim Benzema over alleged terrorism links – “We should take away his French nationality”

On Tuesday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin alleged that former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has ties with The Muslim Brotherhood, a group recognised as a terrorist organisation by many countries across the world.

Darmanin made the claims during an interview French television network CNews, with many startled by a senior politician making such claims against Benzema.

Another French politician, Valerie Boyer, who is a conservative senator in the country, has waded into the debate. In a statement covered by Relevo, she called for extreme punishments for Benzema if these links with The Muslim Brotherhood were proven to be true.

“If the Interior Minister’s claims are confirmed, we have to consider sanctions against Karim Benzema. A symbolic sanction would first be to take away the Ballon d’Or. Then, we have to ask for his nationality to be withdrawn.

“We cannot accept that a French bi-national, a recognized international, dishonours and betrays our country in this way.”

Benzema has yet to address the situation, although it is expected that he will do so in the coming days.