Real Sociedad want to sign Paris Saint-Germain star who only joined club in summer

Kang-in Lee was one of La Liga’s brightest young talents during his time at Mallorca, but he packed his bags at the Balearic club during the summer in order to join the new project at Paris Saint-Germain, fronted by former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.

However, it has been a poor start to the season for the reigning French champions, and for Lee, his campaign has been disrupted over the last couple of months. Injury and international duty at the Asian Games has meant that he has made only three appearances so far for PSG.

It could be that Lee soon returns to La Liga from France, as Fichajes say that Real Sociedad are interested in signing him. The 22-year-old could be a possible replacement for Takefusa Kubo, who has been linked with a return to Real Madrid in recent weeks.

At this stage, this operation looks extremely unlikely. Lee is valued at PSG, especially when considering they spent €22m on him only a few months ago. However, Real Sociedad may well monitor his situation for a potential opening.