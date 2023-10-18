Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior unleashes frustrated rant about own form – ‘I have been very bad’

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has admitted that he is frustrated with his own form for Brazil, after the Selecao were beaten 2-0 by Uruguay for the first time in 22 years.

Vinicius has not had the most auspicious start to the season, missing a month through injury, but still managing three goals and an assist in his seven appearances. There is still the feeling that Vinicius is adapting to Los Blancos’ new system with Jude Bellingham at the wheel though.

For Brazil, things have been decidedly worse.

“I have been very bad in the last few games, I have a lot to improve. It’s about having a clear head to be able to do the best for the team,” he told Ge Globo via Relevo.

So far Vinicius has three goals and three assists in his 24 Brazil caps so far, but similarly is yet to express himself fully on international duty.

“I think that my time with the national team has not yet been what I hoped. I have a lot to evolve to be able to play the best I can, like I do at Real Madrid.”

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that Vinicius’ frustration can be channeled into performances when he returns to Spain. If Real Madrid can keep Bellingham at anything like his current level, and add a fully firing Vinicius to the equation, they will have a formiddable attack once more. Currently the fear is that if the Englishman can be stopped, then so can Real Madrid.