Real Madrid have done good business in recent seasons, and while Carlo Ancelotti has been left without a star striker this campaign, there are not too many other needs for Los Blancos to address in the transfer market. Los Blancos have already settled on their strategy for next summer, according to Relevo.

Naturally, these things can change in the next nine months, but as things stand Florentino Perez will base his plans around four signings. One of them has already been made in Endrick Felipe, who will arrive from Palmeiras in a deal worth €40m, rising to €60m in variables, in July once he turns 18.

That forward need is expected to be addressed by Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid will try to end the saga once and for all with the forward’s deal up next summer. Although given the last two summers, nothing is certain regarding Mbappe.

The other areas to be addressed are at full-back. Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia have been unconvincing this season, with Eduardo Camavinga being deployed there from time to time. Mendy has been linked with a move for some time, if they can get Alphonso Davies, Real Madrid will no doubt go after the Bayern Munich star.

Finally, Real Madrid have identified the right-back spot as one with ‘margin for improvement’. Dani Carvajal has started the season in fine form, but injury prone and now into his thirties, it is no surprise Los Blancos weant competition for him. Lucas Vazquez is also out of contract next summer, and if they cannot settle on an alternative, may well be handed a one-year extension.

Seemingly Real Madrid are scouting profiles of young, physically capable and able to compete at the top level already. The Bundesliga is mentioned perhaps as a potential market they may look at, while Chelsea right-back Reece James is the player most liked, but a deal could be tricky.

Signing James would no doubt require a large outlay, and if Los Blancos go after Mbappe and potentially Davies too, they are unlikely to shell out another major fee.

It should also be noted that Carlo Ancelotti is out of contract, while Xabi Alonso is the favourite to take over. Jeremie Frimpong recently renewed his deal at Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, but if Real Madrid do end up appointing him, then Alonso will be well equipped with knowledge of the Bundesliga right-backs, and in particular Frimpong.