Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham disappoints Premier League fans with statement

There are few greater pleasures in football than watching Jude Bellingham play the game currently. The England and Real Madrid star has started the season in dream fashion, immediately becoming the go-to man for Los Blancos early in the season.

For Real Madrid he has 10 goals and 3 assists in his 10 appearances so far, many of which have been match-winning performances, putting his side top of the La Liga table. Meanwhile he has taken that form into the international game, playing a crucial role in two of England’s goals in their 3-1 win over Italy on Tuesday.

“I am getting a little better each time I play. It was a really good night for us, we all remember what happened a few years ago when they played us here. You always aim for progression. We are heading in the right direction and a very important win for us,” he told Channel 4, via ESPN.

“I am loving football at the minute. My management at club and country are giving me freedom to play it how I see it. Since the last few months I have been really working on my timing getting into the box and as I am arriving I am arriving with a big hunger.”

Bellingham’s position was the subject of much debate before the season, as Real Madrid have given him a completely free role behind their forwards, altering their formation to do so. Generally, the pressure and the usual adjustments to a new team can cause big signings to start gradually, but Bellingham has had a seamless transition, like few seen before.

“With the big transfer the fact is I have to deliver, whether it is a goal or assist or a match-winning performance.”

He had the choice of going to Liverpool or Manchester City last summer, but turned them down to move to Real Madrid for less money. Disappointed Premier League fans will have to watch La Liga to catch him on a regular basis for the next decade though.

“This is the club I want to be at for the next 10 to 15 years of my life. I am loving it there. Carlo basically said this position is where he sees me.”

At just 20 years of age, Bellingham has so far shown levels of maturity that few have managed on their arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. Whether intentional or just a genuine part of his character, he continues to endear himself to Real Madrid fans, and after just three months at the club, is arguably attracting more affection than anyone else.