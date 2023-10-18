Real Betis star Isco admits he should have left Real Madrid sooner – ‘You have to live with it forever’

Real Betis star Isco Alarcon is enjoying his football again, back in his native Andalusia, after a number of years in the footballing wilderness. The former Real Madrid creative has admitted that he should have left the Santiago Bernabeu sooner.

Isco admitted that he wasn’t well prepared when he was on the verge of a move to Union Berlin, and was in fact grateful the move did not go through. He also harbours hope of returning to the Spain side if he can.

Speaking to Diario AS, Isco explained that his exit from Madrid was a necessity.

He was also full of praise for Zinedine Zidane though.

“He is one of the coaches with the most personality I have ever had. Madrid are surrounded pressure. It came at a difficult time, and we won three Champions Leagues in a row. He left, came back and we won another league.”

But was convinced that no matter what he did, he would not have found a way back into the Real Madrid side.

“I was there for many years, I was very happy and happy. Things happened with coaches, that no matter what I did I wasn’t going to play. I lacked being mentally prepared, there were moments when instead of giving a little more I broke down. They let me know that no matter what happened I was going to play little.”

“I had to leave Madrid, because I felt like I didn’t have to be there anymore. But taking that step of leaving the best club in the world is complicated, getting the right moment when you have to take that step of leaving is even more difficult. They are decisions that one has to deal with forever.”

Isco has started the season in fine form for Betis, and has been leading the creative efforts for Manuel Pellegrini in the absence of Sergio Canales. There is no doubt that Isco is on his way back to being one of the best midfielders in Spain, albeit it’s the early stages of his Betis career.