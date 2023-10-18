Lionel Messi makes surprising comparison between Argentina side and Barcelona

Lionel Messi is regarded by many as the best player ever to kick a ball, and for plenty the jewel in the best side to play it, hence he should know a thing or two about the game. He claims this Argentina side are close to the summit though.

Messi had for many years of his career struggled to show his best form for Argentina, with the side often failing to come up with comfortable system for Messi and his teammates. Since Lionel Scaloni arrived though, Messi has looked increasingly comfortable and effective, despite being in the twilight of his career.

On Tuesday night Messi put in another exhibition after returning from injury against Peru in a 2-0 win, where he scored both goals. After it, he told TyC Sports that the

“This team is impressive, every time we play we get better, Barcelona were one of the best teams in history, and it’s saying a lot, but we’re close. Regardless of who plays, we continue to play the same way, we have a very clear style of play.”

In particular, before Argentina won the Copa America in 2021 and then the World Cup in 2022, the pressure on the players took its toll. Nowadays, the Albiceleste squad enjoy getting together.

“I think we have been showing for a long time that this is a great group that, no matter what happens, it continues in the same way, enjoying playing, enjoying spending time together, spending moments together and we are lucky to be very young too.”

“With a lot of hunger, beyond the fact that there are very young kids who won everything, they want to continue achieving important things at an individual and group level.”

Argentina’s next summit on their horizon is the 2024 Copa America, at which point Messi will turn 38. It is not yet clear whether Messi intends to continue with the side beyond that tournament, with the next major tournament some way off thereafter, the 2026 World Cup. For Argentina, these are the halcyon days at any rate.