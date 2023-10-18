Las Palmas left fuming after star defender signs pre-contract agreement with Atletico Madrid

One of Las Palmas’ star players over the last 12 months has been Sergi Cardona. The 24-year-old left-back was a key part of the club’s promotion charge last season, and he has started this campaign just as impressively.

However, Las Palmas are set to lose Cardona at the end of the season when his contract expires, with Marca reporting that Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with the player’s agent for him to sign next summer.

The report goes on to say that Cardona’s decision has not gone down well at all at Las Palmas, who are furious to be losing one of their key players on a free. Head coach Garcia Pimienta could even opt to drop Cardona from his squad for the remainder of the season as a punishment over the situation.

Atletico Madrid won’t care much about Las Palmas’ fury. They will just be pleased at signing a highly-rated defender, although it does mean that they are very much stacked at left-back, with Reinildo Mandava, Javi Galan and Samuel Lino already at the club as possible options.