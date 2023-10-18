Karim Benzema considering legal action against politician that accused him of having ties to terrorist group

The last couple of days have been rather eventful for Karim Benzema, albeit not in a good way for the former Real Madrid striker.

On Tuesday, he was accused of having ties to The Muslim Brotherhood, a group recognised as a terrorist organisation by many countries across the world. The claims were made by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin during an interview with CNews.

Benzema’s lawyer has now come out and categorically denied Darmanin’s accusations. In a statement to Le Parisien (via Relevo), Hugues Vigier rubbished the claims, before going on to state that Benzema is considering legal action over the remarks.

“This is false. He has never had the slightest relationship with this organisation. We are considering initiating proceedings against this minister (Darmanin) under the law on manipulation of information, which is so dear to our government.”

“By defamation or even public insult, because this non-existent link with the Muslim Brotherhood, which according to him, is notorious, is obviously presented as derogatory. It is not acceptable that those who govern believe they are authorised to do something out of pure opportunism.”

It’s hardly surprising that legal action is being threatened by Benzema’s team, especially given the severity of these accusations.