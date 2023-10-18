Jenni Hermoso recalled to Spain squad for first time since Luis Rubiales kiss incident

On Wednesday, Montse Tome named her second squad as head coach of the Spanish women’s team, as they prepare to take on Italy and Switzerland in their next two UEFA Nations League matches later this month.

La Roja won their first two matches in this season’s competition against Sweden (3-2) and Switzerland (5-0), and the aim will be for the world champions to continue their 100% record.

The big news of the squad announcement sees Jenni Hermoso make her return, having been left out on Tome’s first squad on “protective grounds” amid the ongoing scandal involving former RFEF President Luis Rubiales, who kissed Hermoso without consent after the World Cup final.

⭐️ ¡𝗡𝗨𝗘𝗩𝗔 𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗔 PARA LOS PRÓXIMOS DUELOS! 🙌 La @SEFutbolFem se medirá a Italia y a Suiza en la #UWNL. ✈️ Ambos duelos se disputarán a domicilio.#JugarLucharyGanar pic.twitter.com/VDKGjhTE1X — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) October 18, 2023

Hermoso’s return sees Spain’s squad strengthened even further, and they will hope to secure another two victories in the Nations League, which would also set La Roja well on their way to secure qualification for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.