Javier Tebas unsurprised by accusations of bribery levelled at Joan Laporta – “The judge has applied logic”

On Wednesday, it was announced that Barcelona President Joan Laporta had been indictment on the same bribery charges that have been levelled at the club as part of the infamous Negreira case.

The news came as a shock to many across Spanish football, but one person that was not surprised was La Liga President Javier Tebas, who has been outspoken against Laporta regarding the Negreira case even since news first broke back in February.

Speaking on the matter (via Relevo), Tebas admitted that he was surprised that it has taken so long for Laporta to be indicted on these charges.

“The judge has applied logic. As far as I know, Laporta had already been charged for some time, it is nothing new. It’s been known for weeks, so for me it’s nothing new. I’ve been surprised that people were so surprised.”

Tebas has never been one to mince his words, and this has especially been the case when the topic has been Barcelona’s alleged involvement in the Negreira case.