Barcelona set deadline to determine whether Vitor Roque can join the club in January

Vitor Roque has been the subject of much speculation over the last few weeks. Specifically, this has been to do with whether he joins Barcelona in January, with the Catalans having agreed a deal with Athletico Paranaense during the summer to sign the highly-rated Brazilian striker.

Roque could not join right away because of financial reasons, but Barcelona, and especially head coach Xavi Hernandez, are increasingly hopeful of registering him with La Liga during the January transfer window.

However, it is far from certain whether this will actually be the case. Barcelona plan to evaluate the situation over the coming weeks, and Sport say that an internal deadline of the 15th of November being set to determine whether Roque can join or not.

Barcelona have been working over the last few months on incorporating Roque’s arrival, but as of yet, they have been unable to free up the necessary space in FFP to facilitate it. If they cannot do so soon, the teenager will have to spent another six months in Brazil.