Barcelona down to 11 senior players including two goalkeepers following latest injury in training

Barcelona have suffered yet another injury, as the list of issues rises to 8, and the available senior players drops to 11.

Captain Sergi Roberto has suffered a muscle strain in his calf following a training session today, and is expected to miss their clash with Athletic Club this Sunday. Sport claim that initially it looks like a light injury, and the recovery time could be around 7-10 days. That would rule him out of action for Athletic, but could see him return against Shakhtar Donetsk or Real Madrid next week.

Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal are all suffering from injury issues already, although the latter two did return to training today, and are expected to be ready for Athletic on Sunday. Pedri and Raphinha are also in line to return within the next week or so.

However as things stand, Barcelona have just 11 senior players available including reserve goalkeeper Inaki Pena, although Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal have spent the majority of the season with the first team. It leaves Xavi with plenty of headaches and little room for rotation, with Real Madrid just 10 days away too.