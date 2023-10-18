Atletico Madrid finally get some injury luck as key player ‘escapes’ injury

Atletico Madrid are not known for their luck with injuries in recent times, but they have finally found some luck. International duty, so far, has not brought any new injury issues for Los Colchoneros, and Nahuel Molina has even overcome an injury scare.

According to Marca, he suffered a blow to the hip while training with Argentina on Sunday, for which he underwent scans. Fortunately, they did not turn up any issues, but even so, Lionel Scaloni decided to leave Molina out of their clash against Peru on Tuesday night as a precaution. It appears as if he will head back to Madrid fully fit and without having played both games too.

Los Rojiblancos have suffered poor fortune with injuries this season, but have cut their injury list in half over the past week. Memphis Depay, Reinildo Mandava and Thomas Lemar are all still out, but it’s a vast improvement for Diego Simeone, who got three players back this week.