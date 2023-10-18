Atletico Madrid eyeing up move for Aston Villa star as plans are made to address area of concern

Atletico Madrid were very active in the transfer market during the summer, securing the signings of Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta for the first team. However, they were unable to address an area of concern, that being defensive midfield.

Club captain Koke Resurreccion is the only pivot of note in Diego Simeone’s squad, and plans had been drawn up to sign another. However, due to financial reasons, Atletico were unable to pick up anyone, despite strong links to the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofyan Amrabat.

OK Fichajes say that Atletico will not make the same mistake two summers in a row, and there is a determination to sign a new defensive midfielder in 2024. They report that Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, who has been in excellent form over the last 12 months, is one of the most prominent names on the club’s shortlist.

However, Luiz has rejected moves away from Villa in the past, so it could be difficult for Atletico Madrid to prise the Brazilian away from the Premier League side. However, if they can, it would be an incredible signing.