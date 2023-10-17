WATCH: Pitch invader nearly injures Cristiano Ronaldo in pursuit of selfie

Cristiano Ronaldo is no doubt accustomed to fans racing onto the pitch for a hug, a selfie or even just a closer look at him. However a recent incident in Zenica, Bosnia, on Monday night looked for a moment as if it had gone very wrong.

Portugal cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory over Bosnia, with Cristiano himself bagging a brace in the opening 20 minutes, while Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo would all get on the scoresheet too, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Ronaldo has just made it past the 200-mark for Portugal, and in his 203rd cap he added to his tally to make it to 127 goals. When a pitch invader ran onto the pitch to take a selfie with the former Real Madrid legend, he was grabbed by several security guards, who tried to wrestle him away from the Al Nassr star.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no doubt used to pitch invaders trying to take photos with him by now. But this one nearly did some damage. #HalaMadrid #Portugal #CR7𓃵 #Cristiano pic.twitter.com/Zigi4EiQme — Football España (@footballespana_) October 17, 2023

Yet in doing so, the pitch invader made contact with Ronaldo, pushing him off balance, with the 38-year-old then stopping and reaching down for his calf afterwards.

Fortunately, Ronaldo was fine, but it does raise wider questions as to the security players have in stadiums. This has been a regular feature of games over the last decade, and the danger that something goes wrong is always there.