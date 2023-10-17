Vitor Roque identifies three Barcelona teammates that he cannot wait to play with

Vitor Roque’s arrival at Barcelona is eagerly anticipated. The 18-year-old agreed to join from Athletico Paranaense during the summer, but could not arrive immediately. However, there is hope that he will head to Catalonia in January.

Roque spoke to MD this week as he looked ahead to his impending move to Barcelona. During the interview, he admitted that he expects his transition from Athletico PR to the reigning La Liga champions to be rather seamless.

“I’m sure the adaptation is going to be very easy. I’m going to work hard every day to adapt as soon as possible. Playing alongside the best in the world and playing for a club like that, I think things are going to be easier in terms of adapting.”

Roque also picked out three players that he is very excited to play alongside, when he does finally make his move to Barcelona.

“Lewandowski, Raphinha, and now Lamine Yamal. It’s going to be very special to play with all of them.”

Barcelona hope that Roque will be at the club in less than two months’ time, although their finances will dictate whether that is possible.