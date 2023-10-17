Villarreal consider selling star winger in 2024, Manchester United youngster lined up as possible replacement

It has been a very tough start to the season for Villarreal, who have already changed managers during the opening two months to the campaign. Quique Setien has been replaced by Pacheta, although form has yet to pick up under the new management team.

One of the big problems for Villarreal has been their lack of goals, with Yeremy Pino among those yet to hit form so far this season. The 20-year-old has been one of the club’s brightest players in recent seasons, but has struggled to replicate his previous form.

According to GOL Digital, Villarreal are considering selling Pino in 2024, and they have identified Manchester United’s Facundo Pellestri as the ideal replacement for the Spanish international. Pellestri could arrive as early as January, providing a deal can be orchestrated.

It would be a very bizarre move for Villarreal to actively want to sell Pino, as he is undoubtedly one of their most promising players, if not the most promising. It would be wacky if he is sold, although strangers things have happened.