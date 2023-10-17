Two key details holding back former Barcelona director’s appointment at Atletico Madrid

Over the last few weeks, it has been reported that Atletico Madrid are considering making an offer to Mateu Alemany to join their sporting department. The 60-year-old is currently out of work, following his decision to leave his role as Barcelona’s Director of Football at the end of the summer transfer window.

Various reports have stated that Alemany, who is close with Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, has been in talks with Los Colchoneros over taking on a hierarchy position at the club, one between Sporting Director Andrea Berta and Gil Marin.

However, an agreement is yet to be reached, and Marca have revealed that there are two key details have been so far prohibited one being reached. The first is to do with what exact role Alemany would undertake at the club, with the second being the currently-vacant presidency at the Spanish Football Federation.

Alemany has been mentioned as one of the names to succeed Luis Rubiales, and it appears that he won’t join Atletico Madrid until he decides whether or not to put his name in the hat.