Second Spain player hits back at Aitana Bonmati over comments – “We help the woman’s team a lot”

Although Luis Rubiales left his position as President of the Spanish Football Federation a few weeks ago now, divisions still remains between the Spanish woman’s teams and other segments of Spanish football.

World Cup-winning midfielder Aitana Bonmati admitted that her expectations of support from the Spanish men’s side were rather low, something that Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal was confused about.

Another La Roja star has now responded to Bonmati in the shape of men’s captain Alvaro Morata. The Atletico Madrid forward stated his belief that he and his international teammates have been helping their female counterparts for some time, as covered by Relevo.

“If she says it, it’s because she feels that way. The men’s national team helps the women’s team a lot, it’s not just the things that come out, we’ve been doing it for a long time.

“I’m the captain and the one in charge of seeing all these things. They’ve been helping us for many years and if they have anything to tell us or in which we can help, they know we’re available.”

It’s clear that this is an issue that won’t be resolved overnight. Spanish football wants to present a united front following the Rubiales debacle, and for the sake of everyone, it will hopefully come about sooner rather than later.