Second Almeria striker set for long-term lay-off following injury on international duty

Almeria have had a tough start to the season. Following MD9, during which they lost heavily to Athletic Club, they remain the only side in La Liga to have not won a match. With new head coach Gaizka Garitano now in place, they will hope to end their winless run in the coming weeks.

However, Garitano will have to do without his two first-choice strikers for the foreseeable future. Luis Suarez broke his leg against Granada earlier this month, and he has been joined in the treatment room by Ibrahima Kone, who suffered a serious ankle injury while playing for Mali.

As per MD, Kone will be sidelined for five months as he begins his recovery, having undergone surgery to rectify the issue on Monday.

Todos nuestros ánimos están con @ibra_kone9, que ya ha sido operado de su dura lesión en el tobillo. ¡Mucha fuerza, Koné! Seguro que estás pronto de vuelta 💪❤️🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/23tOk4QYRq — UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) October 16, 2023

Things don’t get much better for Almeria and head coach Garitano as they travel to Montilivi to face Girona at the weekend, in what could be another sobering experience for the Andalusian side.