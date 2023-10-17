Robin Le Normand: Real Sociedad’s centre-back is still undefeated for Spain

Real Sociedad’s central defender Robin Le Normand is now making waves on an international level, having helped Spain to Euro 2024 qualification with successive clean sheet wins against Scotland and Norway.

The central defender who is still undefeated for his country after six appearances, made his international debut in the starting line-up of the Nations League semi-final against Italy in June, before helping his country to lift the trophy a few days later against Croatia in a thrilling win on penalties. Similarly to Spanish teammate and Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte, Le Normand was born in France and only granted Spanish citizenship in May.

The 26-year-old has become a regular starter for his national side and his club. Last season, Le Normand helped Real Sociedad return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 season with the defender providing defensive solidity in the back line. After a three-year spell with Ligue 1 side Brest, the defender signed for La Real in July 2016 and was initially assigned to the Real Sociedad B team. Le Normand went on to make his first team and La Liga debut in November 2018, where he started the game in a 2-1 home win against Celta Vigo.

Le Normand, whose brother also plays professionally in France, quickly impressed the home fans and became a regular fixture in the Real Sociedad back four. He grabbed his first La Liga goal a year after making his debut, opening the scoring in a 4-1 home win against Eibar. In his 5-year spell with the club, the Spanish international has also been awarded La Liga Player of the Month for October 2021, becoming the first defender to pick up the award since Diego Godin in 2014.

Le Normand’s stellar performances have led to him being linked with moves to a variety of top international clubs, but in the meantime, the defender has helped Real Sociedad to sixth in La Liga. This headed opener in the Basque derby in recent weeks will help his team in their hunt for another Champions League qualification berth come the end of the year.

