Real Madrid’s legacy academy – the 18 Fabrica players with family ties in professional football

Real Madrid have one of the most successful academies in Spain at Valdebebas, and Spain’s top two divisions are littered with products from ‘La Fabrica’. Hence it is no surprise that a number of former professionals are choosing to entrust Los Blancos with the development of their children.

In total, 18 members of La Fabrica’s ranks have close family ties in the professional game. Perhaps the most famous examples are the sons of Zinedine Zidane. Luca Zidane and Enzo Zidane have already come through at Castilla, with the former keeping goal for Eibar in Segunda, and the latter now at Rodez Aveyron in Ligue 2, but currently midfielder Theo Zidane (21) and Elyaz Zidane (17) are on the verge of the professional game themselves. The former plays for Castilla in midfield, while Elyaz is a defender with the under-19s.

Perhaps the closest to making it into the first team are Nico Paz, son of Pablo, Cesar Palacios, son of the eponymous former Osasuna and Numancia player, and Lucas Canizares, who is the offspring of the famous former Valencia shot-stopper Santi Canizares.

Accompanying Elyaz Zidane in the under-19s is Alex Sanchez, son of Girona manager Michel, and Jose Antonio Reyes, the dearly departed former Arsenal, Sevilla and Real Madrid forward of the same name.

Below them, at under-15 level, Marcelo’s son Enzo Alves has already been called up by Spain, as per Marca, and full-back Manu Romero comes from former Uruguay and Malaga player Marcelo ‘El Gato [the cat]’ Romero.

Towards the youngest ranks of the academy, Iker Casillas’ son Martin Carbonero shares a dressing room with Ethan, son of Javier Balboa – the two also shared a dressing room at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carbonero is also goalkeeper, and will be hoping just for half of the ability of his father.

At the youngest level, several children hail from more current figures at Real Madrid, Leo Hazard, Lucas Vazquez and Nicolas Courtois all hailing from fathers currently at the Bernabeu as of last season.

Meanwhile in the women’s academy, former Sevilla youngster and Getafe midfielder Javi Casquero has his daughter Bibiana in the under-19s. Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez need only to cross the pitches at Valdebebas to see his daughter Maria play.

Current Villarreal and former Barcelona central defender Jorge Cuenca also has reason to show up at Valdebebas with siblings Ruth and David in the youth set up, both operating as defenders too.