Real Madrid “watching every step” of former player ahead of possible €30m re-signing

One of the best players in La Liga this season has been Takefusa Kubo. The Real Sociedad forward has five goals and two assists in 10 matches in all competitions, in what has been a very impressive individual campaign so far.

Understandably, Kubo’s performances have attracted interest from a number of sides across Europe, and one of those is Real Madrid. Relevo say that Los Blancos are “watching every step” of the Japanese international, whom they sold to La Real in the summer of 2022.

As part of that deal, Real Madrid retained a 50% sell-on clause, as well as the right to first refusal. The former means that they can re-sign Kubo for just €30m, as his release clause at La Real currently sits at €60m.

Real Madrid are considering making their move for Kubo next summer. However, they do not intend to make the same mistakes as they did with Martin Odegaard, whose career stagnated at the club until he left to join Arsenal.

Real Madrid want to utilise Kubo effectively if they do re-sign him. There is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition to their squad, but whether he would play regularly enough, considering the other options available, remains to be seen.