Real Madrid tie down 16-year-old son of former player to first professional contract

Four years, it was tragically confirmed that Jose Antonio Reyes, former player of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, died in a car crash at the age of just 35. Not long after, his son – Jose Antonio Reyes Lopez – would join Los Blancos’ academy, where he has thrived ever since.

Reyes Jr has developed into one of the star youngsters of Real Madrid’s La Fabrica academy, and he recently received his just rewards for his excellent development over the last four years. As per Diario AS, the 16-year-old has signed his first professional contract at the club.

Reyes Jr only turned 16 a few days ago, and Real Madrid moved extremely quickly to tie him down for another few years, which is a testament to how highly he is rated by the coaches at La Fabrica.

There is no doubt that Reyes would be extremely proud of how his son is progressing in the world of football, and if he can have half as good a career as his father did – which could be at Real Madrid – then it would be a major success.