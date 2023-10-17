Real Madrid keeping tabs on younger brother of Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The 20-year-old has 10 goals and three assists in his opening 10 appearances, helping Los Blancos top La Liga and their Champions League group in the process.

Bellingham isn’t the only member of his family currently playing football professionally. His younger brother Jobe currently plies his trade in English with Sunderland, and like his older brother, started his career at Birmingham City.

Real Madrid are well aware of Jobe’s talents, and El Nacional have reported that chief scout Juni Calafat recently took in his performance for England’s U19s during the current international break.

18-year-old Jobe is highly-rated in his self, and Real Madrid could decide that he is worth taking a chance on. As of yet, they have not opened talks with Sunderland over a possible deal, but that could change soon in the coming months.