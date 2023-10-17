Karim Benzema accused of having ties with terrorist group by French government minister

During his playing career, Karim Benzema has been embroiled in several controversies, often linked to on-field matters. On this occasion, he has had a very serious accusation levelled at him from a member of the French government.

During an interview with CNews, Gerald Darmanin, who is France’s Interior Minister, has accused Benzema of having links with a group by the name of The Muslim Brotherhood, who are recognised as a terrorist organisation by many countries, as per MD.

“Mr. Karim Benzema has notorious links, as we all know, with the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Benzema has yet to issue a response to Darmanin, although you’d imagine that one is not too far away. The former Real Madrid striker has never been one to shy away from speaking up, and he’s unlikely to change his approach on this matter.

Remarkably, it’s not the first time that Benzema has been targeted this week, as he was called a “son of a b****” by former La Liga goalkeeper Dudu Aouate after the Frenchman offered his support to Palestinian amid the ongoing troubles with Israel.