Javier Tebas says La Liga relations with RFEF are thawing following Luis Rubiales departure

It has been one of the longest and most bitter ongoing spats in Spanish football, but with Luis Rubiales being forced to resign for kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent, it looks as if his battle with La Liga President Javier Tebas is set to end. With it, the possibility of La Liga and the RFEF working together rather than against each other has opened up.

“Relations are better than before,” Javier Tebas told Cadena SER.

“I’m not saying they are perfect because there is still a long way to go to iron out all the wrinkles. We are on the right path and that is the one we should have in Spanish football.”

Rubiales and Tebas have accused each other of crimes, spying and lacking in morality on various occasions, resulting in any ventures between the RFEF and La Liga becoming tectonic negotiations with each vying for power.

However with Rubiales gone, interim President Pedro Rocha appears to have won the favour of Tebas, although a new head of the RFEF will be elected in 2024. Either way, it is good news for all involved.

Tebas was still critical of the standard of refereeing in Spain. VAR operation and general refereeing standards have come increasingly under pressure in the last three years.

“We don’t have to stand with our arms crossed. There has been unease with the refereeing issue for a long time, so I think we have to change. It is not good for us to continue like this because the people affected most are the group of referees.”