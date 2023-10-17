Growing discontent at Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti’s decision-making causing ire among players

Almost everything has been rosy on the pitch for Real Madrid this season, with 10 wins from their opening 11 matches. They sit top of La Liga and their Champions League group, although things beneath the surface aren’t so perfect.

Marca say that there is rising discontent in the Real Madrid dressing room, with head coach Carlo Ancelotti being the main focus on ire from certain players. Specifically, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni and Luka Modric have been outspoken against the Italian in recent weeks.

For the first three, they have expressed their frustration at being played out of position in recent weeks, with Rodrygo’s case being perhaps the most serious. For Modric, he has been unhappy with the amount of playing time he has received so far this season, having been relegated to a benchwarmer.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez will no doubt he concerned about this perceived growing unhappiness in the first team squad. It could also make his mind up over whether to retain Ancelotti’s services as head coach, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.