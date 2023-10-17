Fabrizio Romano reveals Barcelona have been watching Premier League star for three seasons

Barcelona have been linked with Newcastle United’s midfield gem Bruno Guimaraes in recent days, but he is someone they have had their eye on for some time.

The 25-year-old has become one of the best in England since joining the Magpies, and has also become a regular in the Brazil squad. No shortage of big sides have been mentioned as admirers of Guimaraes, with Barcelona the most recent. It was rumoured that the Brazilian had a clause in his contract allowing him to depart for Barcelona for €100m.

Fabrizio Romano has since denied this, although he does admit Barcelona have been scouting Guimaraes since he arrived in France back in 2020.

“Barcelona have been following Bruno since he was at Lyon, but he’s way too expensive for Barca so it was never a concrete negotiation. It was impossible to sign Bruno in the summer,” he told Caught Offside on the Daily Briefing.

Romano did not see a move for Guimaraes as a necessity at this point though.

“In any case, my opinion is that €100m is fair price as he’s top player but I also feel staying at Newcastle at least for one more year would be smart decision as their project is growing.”

As Romano mentions, Newcastle United will not have to worry about a Barcelona offensive for Guimaraes for some time, with funds low in Can Barca. Newcastle also have state backing from Saudi Arabia, and so will not have to concern themselves with any financial pressure either. It remains to be seen, as their players become top targets for other major sides, whether they will allow players to leave if they desire a move.