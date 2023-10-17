Ex-Marseille, Valencia and Athletic Club boss Marcelino explains why he turned down vacant Sevilla job

Former Valencia, Olympique Marseille and Athletic Club boss Marcelino Garcia Toral has not had to wait long for offers to get back into work following his stint on the South Coast of France.

The Asturian coach, known for his hard methods, has a reputation of getting good results from his teams in the short-term. After threats from the Marseille ultras, Marcelino left the club, but with Sevilla dismissing Jose Luis Mendilibar shortly after, Marcelino was given the chance to return to Andalusia.

“There was a conversation with Sevilla, which is a great club, but the necessary conditions for this new project were not met. It was for one season and the other time, when I was there, I saw that lasting projects are those that have a real chance,” he told Cadena Cope (via Relevo).

Over a decade ago, Marcelino was in charge of Sevilla for a short and unsuccessful spell last just seven months.

Marcelino has been courted by the significant financial forces from the Middle East too, but admitted turning down that prospect too.

“Last week I had an offer from Arabia, but it is not on our radar. In a few months you never know what is going to happen. You cannot say I will not drink this water. The offer was a little…”

Diego Alonso has taken the reins at Sevilla, but has done so with plenty of uncertainty. With Monchi leaving in May this year, it is still yet to be seen how Sporting Director Victor Orta and President Pepe Castro will rebuild a Sevilla side that has been struggling for some time now, in spite of their European triumph.