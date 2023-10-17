Diego Simeone exploring Atletico Madrid exit routes, potential impact on Joao Felix – report

Diego Simeone is reportedly exploring his options in terms of an eventual departure from Atletico Madrid, according to Sport.

The Argentine coach has been in charge of Los Colchoneros since 2011, leading Atletico to unparalleled success during that time and converting them into the undisputed third force in Spain.

Simeone has a contract until 2024, and negotiations are currently ongoing over extending that deal. The Catalan daily claim that Simeone will not leave next year, but that his agents have been in contact with representatives from Saudi Arabia over a potential move there in the summer of 2025. A new deal could be agreed, but it appears Simeone is considering the end of his historic spell at Atleti.

This is still in the very early stages, but it is mentioned that this could have an impact on Joao Felix’s future. Over the past 12 months it has increasingly looked like one or the other for Atletico, despite the fact that CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin is an admirer of Felix.

Barcelona are hoping that if there is any movement on the Simeone front, then they could persuade Atletico to loan Felix again next season, before eventually returning to the Metropolitano with Simeone then gone.

This is still in the very early stages, and as things stand, the news comes from a sole report, hence it should be taken with a pinch of salt. However if this is the final stretch for Simeone at Atletico, it will become a turning point in the club’s history one way or another, just as his arrival was.