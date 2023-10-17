Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid to get trio back ahead of Celta Vigo and Celtic clashes

Atletico Madrid have been suffering from another injury crisis at the start of this season, even if the results are much better than last time around. It looks as if Diego Simeone might get some respite though.

According to Diario AS, three of their injured ranks are due to return to action this week. Pablo Barrios and Caglar Soyuncu had missed the past month with muscle problems, but both have returned to training this week. Meanwhile Angel Correa has been struggling with a knee strain since being injured during the Madrid derby, and had played since, but has returned without pain now.

Before the international break, Simeone had been forced into makeshift solutions in his back three with Soyuncu and Jose Maria Gimenez out. Thomas Lemar, Memphis Depay and Reinildo Mandava remain injured, but it looks as if Simeone’s line-up will no longer be dictated to him by the treatment table.

This comes ahead of two tricky clashes. Travelling to Balaidos to face an under pressure Rafael Benitez, Celta Vigo will be desperate for a result to improve their fortunes. After that they continue on the road to Glasgow, to face an always raucous Celtic crowd in Europe, which will no doubt throw everything they have at Los Rojiblancos.