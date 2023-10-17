Controversial former referee emerges as key candidate to replace Luis Rubiales as RFEF President

Following Luis Rubiales’ resignation last month as President of the Spanish Football Federation, discussions have been ongoing over a possible replacement. Several names have been thrown about, but as of yet, there has been nothing concrete.

That could be about to change, as Marca say that Antonio Mateu Lahoz has emerged as a leading candidate to take over President of the Federation. Lahoz, who retired as a referee at the end of last season, is available as his only current work is in broadcasting.

The report states that Lahoz has the support of the main de facto powers in the Federation, so his appointment is likely to be a popular one. He was seen as a firm but fair (and also rather controversial) referee during his time, and there is hope that he would be the same in the boardroom.

Elections are expected to take place next March, would allows plenty of time for those interested to put their name in the hat to become the new head of Spanish football. If Lahoz decides to do so, he could have an advantage over the other candidates.