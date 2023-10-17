Celtic have Real Madrid player on shortlist to replace veteran next summer

Celtic are rarely looking to poach players from the Santiago Bernabeu, but the latest in Scotland is that the Bhoys are considering a move for one of their squad players.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is a strong candidate to be on the move next summer, with his contract up at the end of the campaign. Celtic’s current number one Joe Hart is also out of contract next summer, meaning Lunin would be a cheap replacement with pedigree for Hart.

The 24-year-old played Real Madrid‘s first two games of the season after Thibaut Courtois went down injured, but has been dropped to the bench since Kepa Arrizabalaga arrived on loan.

The Daily Record claim that Lunin is frustrated with his bench role, and will look to leave next summer. Last season Lunin also played 12 times in Courtois’ presence, and showed some good shot-stopping instincts, but it’s also true that Carlo Ancelotti has never been convinced of his abilities. During those games he conceded 13 goals.

It looked as if Lunin would move on this summer, but eventually decideed to stay on and reprise his bench role from last season. So far Lunin has yet to arrest doubts about his quality, but standards are incredibly high at Real Madrid and regular football may well release some of his hesitancy.