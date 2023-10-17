Cause of death revealed for 18-year-old aspiring footballer found dead on Monday

On Monday, it was confirmed that Alvaro Prieto, youth footballer at First Federation side Cordoba CF, had died, after he had been missing since Thursday. The terribly sad news was confirmed by his club, with many across Spanish football paying their tributes to the 18-year-old.

Prieto was found between two train carriages at a train station in Seville. As per Marca, the Institute of Forensic Medicine of Seville carried out tests on Thursday to determine cause of death, and it has been ruled that the teenager died due to electrocution, which was the leading hypothesis. The report says that Prieto died after touching the overhead catenary wires after climbing on top of a commuter train.

Cordoba paid tribute to Prieto on Tuesday after holding a minute silence during their behind closed doors training session, with more tributes expected to come in the following days and weeks, in what has been a tragic story.