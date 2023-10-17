Brazilian wonderkid “only wanted Barcelona” despite interest from Premier League clubs

Understandably, there is growing excitement within Barcelona for Vitor Roque’s arrival at the club. A deal was agreed with Athletico Paranaense during the summer, but he could not join immediately due to financial reasons. These are expected to be resolved by January, so that he can join for the Catalans for the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Roque was seen as a major coup for Barcelona, with the 18-year-old seen as one of Brazilian football’s brightest prospect. He has been in excellent form for Athletico PR in 2023, and made his senior international debut at the start of the year.

Barcelona beat out a number of clubs for Roque’s signature. Most notably, multiple Premier League sides were keen, but as he told MD, Roque only wanted to head to Catalonia.

“I always had the conviction that it would be Barcelona that I signed for. I always had the will, it was always my dream, so it was always clear to me that I wanted to go to Barcelona. I only wanted Barcelona.”

It is clear to see the passion that Roque has for Barcelona, and before even joining the club, he has already endeared himself to the supporters.